Acharya Rajneesh, ousted from the US last November, was arrested at his villa in Agios Nikolaos and was to be immediately expelled from Greece, local police said. Followers of the guru said Greek police officers smashed windows to break into the clifftop villa while the guru was taking an afternoon nap. “They gave no reason for the arrest. They just burst into Rajneesh’s room and took him away. They also took his lawyer as well,” a follower told the Associated Press by telephone.

PM hits out at Opposition

Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi devoted a major part of his 70-minute reply to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha to a frontal attack on the Opposition despite their repeated reminders that he was not replying to any of the points raised by them during the debate. Apart from indirectly accusing the opposition parties of pro-rich bias, the Prime Minister alleged, “Opposition has a vested interest to see that the poor in the country do not improve”.

India’s demands from Sri Lanka

India has taken a serious view of the situation in Sri Lanka. There are indications that further dialogue with the Sri Lankan government on the ethnic crisis is possible only if the killing of Tamils is stopped. India will continue its efforts for a political solution after normalisation of the situation to enable refugees to return to Sri Lanka with dignity and honour.

No headway in J&K

Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi held discussions with J&K leaders and with senior colleagues on the serious situation in the state. No solution to the crisis appears to have emerged as yet. Chief Minister G M Shah and the Deputy Chief Minister D D Thakur are staying on in Jammu to be available for further consultations. The former chief minister, Farooq Abdullah, was also contacted. A central minister is believed to have contacted him to seek his assistance in making the situation in the state return to normal.