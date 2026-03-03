Curfew was reimposed in the trouble-torn areas of Meerut district following three deaths in stabbing incidents during a curfew relaxation in the morning. The areas affected include Delhi Gate, Kotwali, and parts of Lisari Gate, the Rail Road police circle.

India to buy aircraft carrier

India and Britain are on the verge of finalising a deal, estimated to be worth approximately £60 million, for the sale of the British aircraft carrier Hermes to the Indian Navy, according to well-informed sources in London. Negotiations for the purchase of the 28,000-tonne ship by India are understood to be in advanced stages. The head of sales in the British Defence Ministry, Colin Chandler, paid a visit to New Delhi two days ago while a team from the Indian Navy is in London.

Violence in Kashmir

Advertisement

The last few days’ violence in Kashmir is bound to have a bearing on the Centre’s policy on Kashmir as well as the present political set-up in the state. The policy changes are likely to be set in motion soon, while efforts are under way to reassure the minority community that became the target of the post-February 19 violence in the Valley, particularly in Anantnag district. The minority community of Kashmiri Pandits has suffered discrimination, but the recent violence has left them in a state of shock.

Rent control dilemma

The Union Government is in a dilemma over Ministry of Urban Development’s move to amend the Delhi Rent Control Act. While the ministry is all set for the amendment with detailed proposals finalised by its experts, the government is in a fix whether or not to initiate amending legislation in Parliament for fear of opening up the “Pandora’s box” again.