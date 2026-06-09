Three persons were shot dead, and three others were injured in shootouts by suspected terrorists in Punjab in the past 24 hours. According to UNI, three armed terrorists came to Bhatinda railway station on foot and robbed the cashier of the accounts department of Rs 1.27 lakh; no one was injured.

Action after Belgaum riots

Home Minister B Rachaiah, accompanied by Revenue Minister S R Bommai, the Social Welfare Minister V L Patil and Minister of State for Health D B Inamdar arrived in Belgaum to inspect the riot-hit district. Rachaiah said the team would submit its report to CM Ramakrishna Hegde. Addressing a peace committee meeting, he warned that strict action would be taken against lawbreakers.

Tamils flee homes in Sri Lanka

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More than 1,000 people, the majority of them Tamils of Indian origin, have fled their homes in Kilinochchi in northern Sri Lanka following intermittent clashes between Tamil militants and security forces since June 4. The displaced people, who have taken refuge in temples and nearby jungles, were facing an acute shortage of food.

AGP slams Centre over accord

The Asom Gana Parishad has criticised the Centre over the non-implementation of the Assam Accord and has threatened to launch an action programme. The party said that if the Centre did not take steps to implement the provisions, it would mobilise public opinion for a suitable programme of action. The AGP’s central committee described the Union government’s role in implementing the accord as “extremely disappointing.”