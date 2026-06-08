Ten persons were killed by suspected terrorists in the past 24 hours in different places in Punjab. Suspected terrorists opened Sten gun fire on people who had come to buy ice from a factory at Duburji village near Amritsar, killing five and injuring several others. Rahim, an Iranian student who had come on a motorcycle to Punjabi University, Patiala to seek admission for a PhD, was killed by the terrorists.

$4 billion aid for India

India will receive about $4 billion from the Aid India consortium in 1986-87. The consortium of Western aid donors will meet in Paris on June 16 and probably agree on a figure close to the $3.9 billion India received last year. And the consortium will probably warn India to improve its export performance, increase the efficiency of its high-cost public-sector industries and so reduce its existing trade gap.

Queen urges sanctions

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Queen Elizabeth II has urged the British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, to agree to economic sanctions against South Africa, the newspaper Today reported. A signed front-page article that did not quote sources said the Queen gave Thatcher a “discreet warning” during a private audience recently at Buckingham Palace. It was only the third time in her 34-year reign that the Queen had made known her dissatisfaction with government policy, the paper said.

More AIDS cases in TN

Nine more sex workers in Tamil Nadu are confirmed to have been infected with AIDS, said Dr Eric Simoes of CMC, Vellore. Six cases were reported earlier. Dr Simoes said 19 others whose blood samples indicated infection were awaiting confirmation. Their blood samples had been sent to the National Institute of Health in the US. The samples were obtained from various parts of Tamil Nadu where AIDS infection was fairly widespread.