40 years ago, June 6, 1986: Haryana ministry sworn in

A 13-member, two-tier ministry headed by Bansi Lal was sworn in at Haryana Raj Bhavan. After taking office, the new chief minister declared that Chandigarh would continue to serve as Haryana’s capital for at least five years or until the Centre built a new capital for the state. The ministry consists of nine cabinet ministers, including Bansi Lal, and four ministers of state.

PM calls for afforestation

Marking World Environment Day, Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi planted a “Tree for Peace” at Indira Gandhi’s memorial, Shakti Sthal, and called for a nationwide movement to protect and restore the environment. Describing the sapling as “putraiva” (giver of life to progeny), he warned against the destruction of natural resources, saying it led to wastelands, salinity, erosion and drought. He particularly emphasised educating children about environmental conservation.