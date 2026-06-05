40 years ago, June 5, 1986: Bansi Lal replaces Bhajan Lal

Bhajan Lal handed over his resignation to the state Governor, S M Burney, who is also in the Capital. His resignation was accepted by the Governor.

In swift and dramatic developments, the Haryana Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal, was replaced by Bansi Lal, Union Railway Minister. Bansi Lal was unanimously elected leader of the Haryana Congress(I) Legislative Party at Haryana Bhawan. Bhajan Lal handed over his resignation to the state Governor, S M Burney, who is also in the Capital. His resignation was accepted by the Governor.

Security forces enter Temple

Security forces re-entered the Golden Temple complex after supporters of the Damdami Taksal and the All India Sikh Students Federation (Kahlon) allegedly beat up members of the “task force” recently raised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Avtar Singh, 45, a newly recruited member of the SGPC task force, was killed and another seriously injured when about 200 Sikh militants led by Bimal Kaur Khalsa, widow of Beant Singh, virtually ransacked the rooms around the parikarma and the Guru Nanak Niwas.