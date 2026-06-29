The Congress (I) has wrested 30 out of the 45 seats in the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha, leaving the rest of the 15 seats to the Opposition. At the end of the counting, it has become obvious that there has been no major cross-voting in the elections. Congress (I) has been able to maintain its strength at 148 in the 244-member House before the biennial elections. Among the Opposition, the Lok Dal made impressive gains by winning four seats, taking their total strength in the Rajya Sabha to nine.

Shootout in Punjab border

Two miscreants, suspected to be terrorists, were killed, and another was injured in the border districts of Gurdaspur and Amritsar. Security forces and the police jointly raided the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran in Amritsar district on Friday in search of some suspected terrorists, some of whom were reported to have been rounded up, police sources said. The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested two Pakistani nationals while they were trying to cross over to India without valid travel documents.

35 Tamils killed in Sri Lanka

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At least 35 Tamil civilians were killed by the Sri Lankan security forces in the Northern and Eastern provinces of the island in the last two days, according to the Eelam People Information Centre (EPIC) and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Eighty-three people, including Muslim Tamils, were arrested in a house-to-house march.

Calls for emergency UN meet

Nicaragua has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss US moves toward resuming military aid to Nicaraguan rebels and an anti-US ruling by the International Court of Justice, diplomats said. The formal request for a debate was sent to the Security Council chairman, Blaise Rabetafika of Madagascar, by Nicaragua’s UN representative, Nora Astorga.