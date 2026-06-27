Opinion 40 years ago, June 27, 1986: Punjab violence continues
Seven people, including two BSF personnel and a Sikh leader, were killed and a nationalised bank branch and a general store looted of more than Rs 40,000 while police nabbed three hardcore terrorists during the past 24 hours in Punjab.
Seven people, including two BSF personnel and a Sikh leader, were killed and a nationalised bank branch and a general store looted of more than Rs 40,000 while police nabbed three hardcore terrorists during the past 24 hours in Punjab. Authorities relaxed curfew for three hours in the walled area of Amritsar city.
New education policy
A report on the new education policy and its implementation will be presented soon, Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi announced. The new policy is designed to put the less privileged on the same footing as the more fortunate, he revealed. It will give autonomy to institutions and offer less scope for bureaucratisation while reinforcing traditional Indian values, he said. It should bring about a quantum change in the quality of education so that both the teacher and the pupil are inspired, motivated and spurred into action to make each a ‘thinking citizen’.
Mizo accord soon
The accord reached between the Congress-I and the chief of the Mizo National Front, Laldenga, is subject to the broader agreement he will sign with the Centre, party vice-president Arjun Singh said. He told newsmen it would be signed ‘soon’. Asked whether it was right for the Congress-I to share power with Laldenga, who had once been branded an anti-national, Singh said where the larger national interest was served, some accommodation had to be made.
Blackout in north India
There was a near-total blackout in Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and parts of Haryana and Punjab following the tripping of two transformers at Muradnagar (UP). This led to a series of incidents of tripping in Uttar Pradesh. In Delhi, all five units of the Indraprastha power plant of DESU and four units at the Badarpur thermal power station tripped. Delhi remained in the grip of acute power shortage for the entire day.