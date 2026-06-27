Seven people, including two BSF personnel and a Sikh leader, were killed and a nationalised bank branch and a general store looted of more than Rs 40,000 while police nabbed three hardcore terrorists during the past 24 hours in Punjab. Authorities relaxed curfew for three hours in the walled area of Amritsar city.

New education policy

A report on the new education policy and its implementation will be presented soon, Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi announced. The new policy is designed to put the less privileged on the same footing as the more fortunate, he revealed. It will give autonomy to institutions and offer less scope for bureaucratisation while reinforcing traditional Indian values, he said. It should bring about a quantum change in the quality of education so that both the teacher and the pupil are inspired, motivated and spurred into action to make each a ‘thinking citizen’.