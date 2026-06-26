Mizo National Front (MNF) chief Laldenga will head an “interim administrative arrangement” in Mizoram in coalition with the Congress-I, according to an understanding reached between the two parties. Laldenga told ENS that the 30-member assembly will not be dissolved and the present CM, Lalthanhwala, will become deputy C,M. The MNF chief would not give more details.

India asks Sri Lanka for restraint

India has expressed concern over the recent incidents of violence and terrorism in Sri Lanka and urged all sides to exercise maximum restraint. An External Affairs Ministry spokesman said that the Government of India had noted with deep concern and deplored the recent incidents of violence and terrorism which had resulted in the deaths of several innocent citizens — men, women and children. “We condemn such acts of violence and terrorism against civilians,” the spokesman said, reading out a statement.

All Karnataka ministers resign

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As expected, all the ministers handed in their resignations to Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde at an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers. The move is aimed at giving Hegde a free hand to reconstitute the ministry the way he chooses. The informal meeting of the cabinet met shortly after it took a decision to print and publish the controversial report of the Second Backward Classes Commission headed by K Venkataswamy and publicise it widely in order to ascertain public opinion.

Acting Babbar Khalsa chief held

One person was killed, three people injured and more than 60 people, including acting Babbar Khalsa chief, Avtar Singh, arrested during the past 24 hours in Punjab.