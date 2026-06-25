Seven people including three terrorists were killed in Punjab during the last 24 hours while continuing mob violence led to police firing and extension of curfew in Amritsar. Ranjit Singh, self-styled chief of the “Khalistan Armed Force”, and Gurmej Singh, both proclaimed offenders, were among the three terrorists killed in an encounter with the Punjab police and BSF in Gurdaspur district. The third terrorist killed in the exchange of fire was identified as Makhan Singh Chit.

34 Tamils fleeing to India shot

At least 34 Sri Lankan fisherfolk who were said to be on their way to India following a ban on fishing in the lagoons in the northern Jaffna peninsula were feared killed, and so far 21 bodies with gunshot injuries have been recovered. Around 15 bodies, including that of five women, were in the boat “Annaimeri” which drifted to Nachchikuda near Mannar, and six more bodies were washed ashore. There was no trace yet of the other 13; they too are feared dead.

Joint force to fight terrorism

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The Punjab Chief Minister, Surjit Singh Barnala, said that contingents containing men of both the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Punjab Police would be posted in sensitive areas of the state to remove the misunderstanding between the two forces. He said a meeting of senior officers of the two forces had sorted out the differences which had led to a clash between their men. Following this, the Punjab Police had registered a case against some CRPF personnel.

New transport minister

In yet another reshuffle of portfolios in Rajiv Gandhi’s cabinet, Mohsina Kidwai, Minister of Health and Family Planning, has taken over as Minister in the Ministry of Transport. She succeeds Bansi Lal, who was shifted to Haryana as Chief Minister some time back.