Opinion 40 years ago June 24, 1986: PM urges action on law & order
This is the front page of The Indian Express published on June 24, 1986.
Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi asked Punjab Chief Minister Surjit Singh Barnala to give topmost priority to the question of law and order, to instil confidence among the people and take immediate steps to check the panic migration. The Prime Minister spoke to Barnala over the phone and pointed out that the situation in the state was deteriorating at a rapid pace.
Six more killed in Punjab
Six people, including a retired Army officer, were killed and a post office building set afire in Punjab during the past 24 hours as arson continued in curfew-bound Amritsar and Nakodar towns for the third successive day. Punjab Chief Minister Surjit Singh Barnala, began a tour of the two disturbed districts of Gurdaspur and Amritsar for an on-the-spot study of the situation in these areas.
Fresh blasts rock Allahabad
Incidents of shooting and bomb explosions were reported from the Beniganj and Mirapur localities, towards the end of a five-hour curfew relaxation in the riot-hit southern part of Allahabad. There were no casualties. Details were awaited. The district magistrate, Anil Kumar, claimed the situation in all the affected areas was fast returning to normal.
Janata bags Karnataka seats
The Janata Party once again triumphed with the middle classes when the ruling party made a clean sweep of all the four seats in the crucial elections to the Legislative Council held from four constituencies. A K Subbiah, who found a new political umbrella in the Congress-I this time, failed when M Satyanarayana Rao, the Janata candidate and former MLC, trounced him in a bitterly fought battle.