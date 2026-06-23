In the worst-ever industrial unit collapse in Maharashtra, at least 100 persons were feared killed and 20 others injured in the industrial area of Taloja. While bodies of two victims were recovered within two hours of the collapse of the two-storey building, one more was extricated from the rubble towards the evening. The factory building of Beekalene Fabrics crashed around 9.45 am when employees of the first and general shift were busy with their work.

Punjab: 3 kids among 11 killed

Eleven people, including three children and four suspected terrorists, were killed and at least eight injured in scattered incidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours as mob violence continued for the second successive day in Amritsar city. Armed men raided the house of a former sarpanch at the Tarsika Chowk area of Amritsar district and shot him dead.Four miscreants forced their way into a house barely 10 metres from a police post on the Moga-Amritsar road in Faridkot district, killing three children and injuring two others.

Punjab rejects reference

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The Punjab Government has rejected the amended terms of reference of the Desai Commission stating that even these were not in consonance with the Punjab accord. The Punjab Finance Minister, Balwant Singh, told newsmen that the state cabinet in its meeting had taken note of the amendments and felt that they were still a “departure” from the Punjab accord.

Zia’s apology to PM

The Pakistan President, Gen Zia-ul Haq, has conveyed his personal apologies to the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, for the attack on Indian diplomats in Lahore by Canada-based Sikhs. Gen Zia told N P K Salve, a senior Congress (I) leader, that Pakistan would exercise full vigilance to avoid the recurrence of such ugly incidents. Gen Zia claimed that the Pakistan authorities lost no time in taking action against the culprits.