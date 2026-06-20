This was the second time in a month the Western powers cast a double veto to protect South Africa from sanctions.

Despite India’s plea not to send out “wrong signals”, the US and UK killed a non-aligned move for sanctions against racist South Africa, which raided Angola’s Namibe port on June 5. The veto left Angola in “despair and frustration.” This was the second time in a month the Western powers cast a double veto to protect South Africa from sanctions.

Package deal on transfer likely

A package deal is being worked out to solve the problem of effecting the simultaneous transfer of Chandigarh and 70,000 acres of Punjab territory to Haryana. An official spokesman said the Centre was hopeful an amicable solution would be found by June 21.