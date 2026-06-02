Terrorists killed one person and injured three while authorities rounded up about 250 militants in connection with “Bluestar week”. Police, meanwhile, arrested two wanted terrorists and solved several cases of murder and robbery. An official spokesman said some terrorists, armed with swords and knives, struck early at a village in Ludhiana district, killing one person and seriously injuring three others.

Rebels may lose party status

The breakaway group of 27 Akali legislators may lose its status as a separate political party in the Punjab Assembly. The rebels, including the former Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal, face the prospect of being at the mercy of the Chief Minister, Surjit Singh Barnala. They will either have to toe the party line by obeying the party whip or face disqualification as legislators.

Two die in Belgaum stir

Advertisement

Two persons were killed, and many were injured in police firing as the agitation by the Samyukta Maharashtra Seema Samiti against compulsory teaching of Kannada in the district took a violent turn. The police opened fire to quell a 2,000-strong mob from Uchagaon, Hindalaga and Sulage villages, dominated by the Marathi population, which set fire to a sericulture office, a Kannada school and a forest checkpost around 3 pm.

The Sri Lanka question

The External Affairs Minister, P Shiv Shankar, ruled out military intervention by India in resolving the ethnic problem in Sri Lanka. Addressing a news conference here, Shiv Shankar said it was not possible for India to take any unilateral decision on the Sri Lanka problem in view of its diverse ramifications. Answering a spate of questions on the issue, he said India was trying all methods to see that the problem is peacefully resolved.