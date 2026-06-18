40 years ago June 18, 1986: Transfer of territories cleared

Final touches are being given to the Centre’s plans for the simultaneous transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab and some Hindi-speaking areas to Haryana. Except for the opinion of the two state assemblies, all hurdles have been removed. According to sources, Punjab has indicated to the Centre its readiness to accept the award of the Venkataramiah Commission giving 70,000 acres to Haryana in lieu of Chandigarh.

No discussion in Punjab House

Contrary to expectations, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha did not consider the controversial report of the Venkataramiah Commission on the territorial dispute with Haryana. The Barnala government, which was expected to initiate a discussion on the report, has apparently changed its strategy on the commission’s award, which has created resentment among members of the ruling party and dissidents. Instead of taking up the report suo motu in the House, the government will await the draft of the central ordinance on the transfer of territories through a presidential reference for consideration of the House.

Allahabad situation worsens

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The communal situation in Allahabad received a further setback when a pitched battle in which bombs, brickbats and firearms were used between members of two communities in the Meerapur and Dariyabad localities in the morning. Three persons, according to official sources, were injured, and 53 rioters were arrested by the police.

Radioactive traces on planes

Traces of radioactive fallout from the Chernobyl accident, the world’s worst nuclear mishap, have been detected in Air India flights coming from the Soviet Union. The traces were detected by scientists of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) who are monitoring radioactive emissions into the atmosphere from the damaged nuclear plant. According to BARC and Air India officials, at least a few AI flights from Moscow had shown evidence of radioactive material.