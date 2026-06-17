The Centre has asked Punjab Chief Minister Surjit Singh Barnala to send his proposals about the areas to be given to Haryana in lieu of Chandigarh to enable the Centre to complete formalities for the transfer of territories on June 21. The decision to give the CM another opportunity to respond to the Venkataramiah Commission report was taken after a high-level meeting presided over by Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Talks on Cauvery waters fail

The crucial talks between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry on the sharing of Cauvery waters broke down, virtually putting the lid on further negotiations. Union Minister B Shankaranand, Kerala Power Minister Balakrishna Pillai, and Pondicherry minister Vaithilingam told newsmen after the abortive talks that the central government would now have to take a decision according to law.

Left sweeps Bengal civic polls

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The CPI(M)-led ruling Left Front made a clean sweep in Sunday’s municipal polls in West Bengal when it captured 56 out of 75 municipal bodies,the results of which were officially known. The West Bengal Local Government and Urban Development Minister, Prasanta Sur, said while the Congress-I, won in six municipal bodies, two went to independents. The position in six municipalities remained unclear as neither the Left nor the Congress-I could gain a majority.

Sri Lanka sends new proposals

Sri Lanka sent “confidential” proposals on the ethnic issue to India as President J R Jayewardene vowed to seek a political-cum-military solution to the terrorist problem. The proposals reached New Delhi amidst reports that a major flare-up in the North was in the offing again and troops had launched an operation in a northern area. The Sri Lankan government was of the view that its latest proposals should result in a breakthrough in the current stalemate.