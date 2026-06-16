The Central Government may take a unilateral decision regarding the areas to be transferred to Haryana in lieu of Chandigarh if there is no response from Punjab, according to well-informed sources. Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is expected to review the situation.The Punjab Finance Minister, Balwant Singh, during his meeting with the Home Minister, Buta Singh, had said that Punjab was prepared to give 45,000 acres of land identified by the Venkataramiah Commission to Haryana.

Five killed in Punjab

Five people, including a terrorist, were killed while the police arrested three hard-core extremists during the last 24 hours in Punjab. According to official reports, one terrorist, Swaran Singh, was killed in an encounter with the police at Chak Bhure village under the Dharamkot police station in Ferozepur district. The district police chief, R S Chalia, said that Swaran Singh was a proclaimed offender involved in several cases of shooting and robbery.

Sikh extremists held in Lahore

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Six Canada-based Sikh extremists involved in an attack on four Indian diplomats have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody in Lahore cantonment jail, according to the Pakistan authorities. Police have registered a case against the six under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons) and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (common object). Reports suggest that the Pakistan authorities took action against the culprits nearly two days after the lodging of the first information report by the Indian diplomats.

Curfew in Allahabad

Indefinite curfew was imposed in five police station areas of Allahabad after night-long clashes between two groups of people in which four persons were killed and more than 50 injured. A police party which was making searches for illicit arms and explosives was subjected to firing from house tops in one locality. The situation continues to be tense and intense patrolling has been going on in the riot-hit areas.