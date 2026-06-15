Thirty-nine Tamil militants and one government official were killed in the past 24 hours in a series of incidents in Sri Lanka’s strife-torn northern peninsula, military sources said. Military sources claimed that 26 of the 39 guerrillas were killed when a military helicopter strafed three vehicles near Mannar. While informed sources claimed that some of the victims were civilians caught in crossfire, military sources maintained that they were all “terrorists” and that they fired at helicopters on reconnaissance flights.

Launch of clean Ganga mission

The ambitious Rs 293 crore action plan to clean the much-polluted Ganga was formally launched by Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Varanasi. Describing the Ganga as the symbol of India’s unity, civilisation, and prosperity, the Prime Minister called for a people’s movement to clean the Ganga and to take up other such environmental programmes. The Varanasi waterfront, which is one of the most polluted stretches of the river, was chosen as the launching pad for the Ganga action plan.

Territory settlement stalled

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Various alternatives are being discussed at different political levels to break the deadlock created by the resolution of the Punjab Cabinet on the report of the Venkataramiah Commission. Indications are that the Centre and the Punjab and Haryana governments are keen that the deadline for the transfer of territories is adhered to. Punjab’s Finance Minister Balwant Singh explained to opposition leaders that it would not be possible for them to give 70,000 acres to Haryana, as the areas suggested have a large Punjabi-speaking population, and it would be against the spirit of the Punjab accord.

UNSC warning to South Africa

Calling for “immediate lifting” of the emergency in South Africa, the United Nations’ Security Council has warned the regime against trying to intimidate anti-apartheid demonstrators on Monday, the 10th anniversary of the Soweto massacre.