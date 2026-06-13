The Venkataramiah Commission has awarded 70,000 acres of land to Haryana in lieu of Chandigarh. But the commission has not identified the areas and has instead suggested either the appointment of another commission to determine these or a settlement between the two states.

The transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab and Hindi-speaking areas in lieu of the city to Haryana on June 21, as announced by the government, depends upon a settlement between the chief ministers of the two states. The Venkataramiah Commission has awarded 70,000 acres of land to Haryana in lieu of Chandigarh. But the commission has not identified the areas and has instead suggested either the appointment of another commission to determine these or a settlement between the two states.

France offers high technology

France offered to transfer high technology to India without any pre-condition. The offer was made during 30 minutes of talks, covering a wide range of subjects between the French PM, Jacques Chirac, and the Vice-President, R Venkataraman. The areas covered during the talks included transfer of technology, trade relations between India and France, the situation in Sri Lanka and holding of the French festival in India.