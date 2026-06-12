40 years ago June 12, 1986: 100 crore duty relief for industry

The government announced concessions in customs and excise duty totalling about Rs 100 crore to help industry. Of this, the electronic industry will account for relief, mostly in customs duty, to the extent of Rs 60 crore. The decisions have been taken by the Finance Ministry in response to representations made by trade and industry during “open house” discussions held by the Finance Minister, V P Singh.

Terrorists killed in Punjab

Six people, including three terrorists, were killed and as many injured while the police nabbed 15 extremists besides four members of the dreaded Dashmesh Regiment during the past 24 hours in Punjab. The BSF, meanwhile, started taking charge of the terrorist-infested border district of Gurdaspur from the Central Reserve Police Force.

Hegde, Chavan set up panel

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The Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra met for two hours, virtually took the edge off the Karnataka-Maharashtra controversy on naming Kannada as the first language from the pre-school stage in Belgaum and other places across the boundary, assured renewed warmth in ties, and vowed greater cooperation. The joint statement by Ramakrishna Hegde and S B Chavan said that a joint panel would look into the grievances of the linguistic minorities on either side.

Sri Lanka bus explosion

TWENTY-TWO PEOPLE were killed and over 40 injured when bombs exploded in two Sri Lanka Transport Board buses in Trincomalee in the Eastern Province around 10.30 am. The bombs exploded near the inner harbour road, 200 yards away from the bus stand. Following the explosion, a curfew was imposed on the administrative district of Trincomalee.