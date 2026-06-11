The Haryana Government has alerted the army to meet any situation in the wake of the Venkataramiah Commission’s report. The government has also requisitioned about 80 companies of paramilitary forces to help the authorities maintain peace. Preventive steps have also been ordered to deal with the Opposition’s threatened state-wide bandh.

5 die in Cape Town violence

Renewed violence between rival Black groups in a squatter camp near Cape Town claimed another five lives, raising the death toll in two days of clashes to 10. Unrest also rendered more than 50,000 people homeless, police said. Three people were seriously injured when two personnel landmines exploded on a farm near Volksrust, about 230 km south-east of Johannesburg.

Plot to attack expo in US

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Sikh extremists in Western Canada planned to attack Expo-86 with rocket launchers and other weapons. While US officials refuse to disclose whether there is any link between those accused of planning these bombings and those accused of masterminding sham marriages between Indian Sikhs and US barmaids in the US, it is clear that both Canada and the US are working together in investigating activities that are now stretched across both countries.

Marathi language agitation

Widespread HOPES of an amicable settlement to the language agitation in the border areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka suffered a setback with the Samyukta Maharashtra Seema Samiti deciding to intensify and widen its agitation. Maharashtra CM S B Chavan, who will meet with his Karnataka counterpart, R K Hegde, expressed optimism regarding an early settlement.