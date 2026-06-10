In spite of best efforts by the Centre, both at political as well as official level, there could be no settlement between the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana on various issues connected with the territorial transfer on June 21. The Central leadership was keen that both the States should come to some settlement before the Venkataramiah Commission gives its report on June 10. The Congress (I) vice-president, Arjun Singh, had been holding talks with the Chief Ministers of the two States, Bansi Lal of Haryana and Surjit Singh Barnala of Punjab. The Congress (I) vice-president, Mr Arjun Singh, had been holding talks with the Chief Ministers of the two States.

Chavan, Hegde meet tomorrow

The Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka will meet in Bangalore in an attempt to defuse the situation in the disputed border areas rocked by violence for the past nine days resulting in the loss of six lives besides injuries to scores of others. The meeting between the Chief Ministers comes after hectic political consultations in the past few days between the senior leaders of different political parties in Bombay, Bangalore and Delhi.

Revolt brewing

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A revolt is brewing in the Haryana Congress (I) ranks over what is considered a rather raw deal handed out to the state on the territorial issue ignoring its claims to the Hindi-speaking areas of Abohar and Fazilka. There is a strong possibility of some legislators resigning at the time of the announcement of recommendations of the Venkataramiah Commission and transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.

12 held for spying

The Tamil Nadu police arrested about a dozen people on charges of spying. The arrested persons included some foreigners also who were masquerading as Sri Lankan militants. The police are investigating the involvement of a number of local people in the spying activities, on the confession of the arrested persons.