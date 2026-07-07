Babu Jagjivan Ram, one of the front-ranking leaders of the freedom struggle and president of the Congress (J), died in New Delhi at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. He was 78. The President, Zail Singh, and the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, will attend his funeral, which will take place in his native village, Chandwa in Bihar. The government declared three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the departed leader. Flags will fly at half mast. All offices of the central government in Bihar will remain closed. The former deputy prime minister, who was taken seriously ill about two weeks ago, went into a deep coma and died. He had been admitted on May 8.

Political rift in Mizoram

Differences between Mizo National Front chief Laldenga and Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla surfaced with the latter expressing his reluctance to join the interim government, which is to assume office on August 12, as deputy chief minister. The Chief Minister, who resented some of the utterances Laldenga had made soon after his arrival, said he would like to opt out of the new government and work for streamlining the Congress (I) in preparation for the elections due within six months.

Bid to destabilise: Barnala

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The Punjab Chief Minister, Surjit Singh Barnala, said the main objective of the dissidents’ convention at Anandpur Sahib was to build up “forces of terrorism and secessionism to provide political cover to the heinous designs of foreign powers to destabilise and disintegrate the country”. “The dissidents organised a public meeting and not a delegate session,” Barnala, who is also the president of the ruling Akali Dal, told a news conference.

Marcos loyalists’ proclamation

Troops and marines loyal to the ousted Philippine president, Ferdinand Marcos, took over Manila’s main hotel and proclaimed a new government to replace that of Corazon Aquino.