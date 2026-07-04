40 years ago, July 4, 1986: NCR public unit offices to go

The towns are Meerut, Hapur, and Bulandshahr-Khurja Complex in UP; Palwal, Rewan, Rohtak and Panipat in Haryana; and Alwar in Rajasthan. (Archive)

The National Capital Region Planning Board has identified eight towns spread over the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan where a large number of public sector undertakings now located in the capital will be shifted. The towns are Meerut, Hapur, and Bulandshahr-Khurja Complex in UP; Palwal, Rewan, Rohtak and Panipat in Haryana; and Alwar in Rajasthan.

Belgaum stir called off

The Samyukta Maharashtra Seema Samiti (SMSS) withdrew its month-old agitation against the imposition of Kannada in Marathi-medium schools in the border areas of Karnataka. Maharashtra Chief Minister S B Chavan in the Council Hall in Bombay assured an SMSS deputation that the circular making Marathi “compulsory” from fifth to eighth standards would be withdrawn immediately.