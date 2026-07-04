40 years ago, July 4, 1986: NCR public unit offices to go
The National Capital Region Planning Board has identified eight towns spread over the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan where a large number of public sector undertakings now located in the capital will be shifted.
The National Capital Region Planning Board has identified eight towns spread over the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan where a large number of public sector undertakings now located in the capital will be shifted. The towns are Meerut, Hapur, and Bulandshahr-Khurja Complex in UP; Palwal, Rewan, Rohtak and Panipat in Haryana; and Alwar in Rajasthan.
Belgaum stir called off
The Samyukta Maharashtra Seema Samiti (SMSS) withdrew its month-old agitation against the imposition of Kannada in Marathi-medium schools in the border areas of Karnataka. Maharashtra Chief Minister S B Chavan in the Council Hall in Bombay assured an SMSS deputation that the circular making Marathi “compulsory” from fifth to eighth standards would be withdrawn immediately.
PM leaves for Mauritius
The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, leaves New Delhi on a two-day state visit to Mauritius, an event which is being looked at with keen interest by both countries. The deteriorating security environment in the Indian Ocean Region will feature prominently in the discussions between Rajiv Gandhi and the Mauritius Prime Minister, Aneerudh Jugnauth.
Jeweller slain, 2 families robbed
A young migrant jeweller from Punjab was murdered by armed robbers in his house in West Delhi. His family was among two that were beaten up and robbed in their house in Paschim Vihar. The robbers, armed with iron rods and a revolver, bashed the faces of members of both families almost out of recognition after drugging them unconscious.