The Lok Sabha passed the Commission of Inquiry (Amendment) Bill, enabling the government to withhold from Parliament the report of an inquiry commission through a notification stating that it was in the public interest of the security of the state to do so. The Bill was passed by a voice vote after a spirited defence by Minister for Internal Security P Chidambaram.

Clashes in Darjeeling

The situation in Darjeeling district was confirmed to be tense on the third day of the 108-hour bandh sponsored by the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), with reports of clashes between GNLF supporters and tea garden workers resulting in one death. Patrolling by troops continued in all three sub-divisions of the district, and manning of all vital installations has been taken over by the Army and Border Security Force.

Benefit of doubt for China

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While India continues to maintain that the Chinese have intruded into Indian territory in the Sumdorong Chu valley of Arunachal Pradesh, it is giving China the benefit of the doubt in the matter. During talks with an Indian official delegation in Beijing, China claimed that the disputed region is north of the McMahon Line as shown on maps, even though on the ground it falls in the Indian region, if the principle of watershed is accepted. Both sides seem to have agreed that undue publicity of the discussions might not help in the ongoing negotiations.

Rajneesh in India

Rejected by countries around the world, Rajneesh, the bhagwan of the orange-clad international sect, returned to his native India, initially to camps in Bombay for about three months. Only a handful of disciples were present at the Sahar international terminal for the hush-hush arrival of Rajneesh, who flew in the twin-engine executive jet from Lisbon. After passing through the immigration and customs drill, the bhagwan was whisked away in a waiting Mercedes.