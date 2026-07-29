Scattered violence kept the capital tense during the bandh called by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The police fired in the air to disperse a mob in Moti Nagar, and a senior police officer was stabbed in Gole Market during the bandh against the killings at Muktsar in Punjab. Two persons were stabbed and several stoned while 14 DTC buses were damaged in violence.

Anti-apartheid push

The forthcoming Non-Aligned summit will call for united action to end the policy of apartheid in South Africa, and effectively counter deteriorating international economic relations. This issue was raised during talks between Yugoslav Prime Minister Branko Mikulic and Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in New Delhi.

Chinese intruders build helipad

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Chinese intruders recently constructed a helipad in the Sumdorong Chu Valley area of Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh to consolidate their position in the Indian valley. Chief Minister Gegong Apang told newsmen that the intruders, numbering about 150, had set up camps in the valley and were trying to infiltrate into villages. Apang said he had apprised the Prime Minister of the Chinese intrusion and submitted a detailed report.

Uproad over PepsiCo plan

The proposed Punjab government-Pepsi Cola tie-up to bring the soft drink to India generated much heat in the Rajya Sabha during question hour. Replying to a spate of supplementaries, Minister of Industry N D Tiwari said the report published in the Indian Express was substantially correct. The minister said the application was still to be considered by the Centre.