Opinion 40 years ago July 27, 1986: Five killed in Delhi riots
This is the front page of The Indian Express published on July 27, 1986.
Five persons were killed and 45 injured when mobs protesting against the killings at Muktsar in Punjab went on a spree of violence and arson in Tilak Nagar and adjoining areas of West Delhi. A number of houses, shops and vehicles were set on fire, while incidents of stone-throwing were reported from east, south and central parts of the city. Indefinite curfew has been imposed on Tilak Nagar police station areas. The Army has been asked to stand by, and a flag march was organised in Janakpuri and Tilak Nagar.
Barnala told to nab killers
The Home Ministry has taken an extremely serious view of the killings near Muktsar. The Home Minister, Buta Singh, who spoke to the Punjab Chief Minister, Surjit Singh Barnala, asked him to take immediate steps to nab the culprits. Barnala said that one of the four terrorists involved in the killing had been identified and that the security forces were hot on the heels of the killers.
Total bandh in Punjab
Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh observed a bandh to protest against the killing of 14 bus passengers by terrorists near Muktsar. The bandh call given jointly by five political parties of Punjab and supported by various trade unions evoked massive response in urban areas including cities and towns. Shops were closed in semi-urban areas also.
Anti-communal convention
Condemning the killings of bus passengers at Muktsar in Punjab, several political parties and religious organisations appealed to all communities in Punjab and other states to safeguard communal amity in the country, cautioning that any provocative action would only help forces of disintegration. A meeting of politicians, social leaders and journalists, held under the chairmanship of I K Gujral, decided to hold an anti-communal convention in Delhi on August 9 and called upon all secular forces to “join hands and stand as a wall against communalism”.