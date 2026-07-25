40 years ago, July 25, 1986: Summary trials to curb riots
Home Minister Buta Singh outlined a series of measures to prevent communal violence, including the summary trial of offenders by special courts, barring sectarian organisations from getting any state patronage, holding the district administration responsible for maintaining communal harmony and regulating religious processions.
Home Minister Buta Singh outlined a series of measures to prevent communal violence, including the summary trial of offenders by special courts, barring sectarian organisations from getting any state patronage, holding the district administration responsible for maintaining communal harmony and regulating religious processions. Singh also emphasised the need for codes of conduct for political parties and the press.
31 killed in Sri Lanka blast
Thirty-one people were killed and 13 injured when a bomb exploded in a central transport bus in Issinbessagala, two miles from Madawachiya in north-central Sri Lanka. This is the second time a bus has been blown up within three days, and the blasts have together claimed 68 lives. Most of the victims are believed to be members of the majority Sinhalese community. The bomb is believed to have been placed in the middle of the bus.
Stormy zero hour
Reports about the high connections of Hamam Singh Toofan, the man wanted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence following a $3 million hashish haul near Delhi, led to a stormy zero hour in the Lok Sabha. While those in the ministerial benches played dead bat to many of the posers from the opposition benches, Speaker Balram Jakhar ruled everything said by the agitated members off the record. The Opposition wanted a statement from the government on the reports’ veracity. Flaunting a copy of The Indian Express, CPI(M) member Amal Datta repeatedly asked the Speaker if he had read the report.
Iran threatens King of Morocco
Iran’s Prime Minister and Syria’s state-controlled press said that King Hassan II of Morocco will be assassinated for meeting the Israeli Prime Minister, Shimon Peres. “I believe that the same fate that befell the annihilated Sadat is also awaiting the Shah of Morocco,” the Iranian premier, Mir-Hossein Mousavi, was quoted as saying by Tehran’s official news agency.