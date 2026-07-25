40 years ago, July 25, 1986: Summary trials to curb riots

Home Minister Buta Singh outlined a series of measures to prevent communal violence, including the summary trial of offenders by special courts, barring sectarian organisations from getting any state patronage, holding the district administration responsible for maintaining communal harmony and regulating religious processions. Singh also emphasised the need for codes of conduct for political parties and the press.

31 killed in Sri Lanka blast

Thirty-one people were killed and 13 injured when a bomb exploded in a central transport bus in Issinbessagala, two miles from Madawachiya in north-central Sri Lanka. This is the second time a bus has been blown up within three days, and the blasts have together claimed 68 lives. Most of the victims are believed to be members of the majority Sinhalese community. The bomb is believed to have been placed in the middle of the bus.