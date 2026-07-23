The Home Minister, Buta Singh, dismissed as “bogus” Pakistan President Gen Zia-ul-Haq’s denial of his country’s complicity in terrorist acts in Punjab. Replying to a day-long discussion on the situation in Punjab in the Rajya Sabha, Buta Singh said the issue had been taken up on several occasions, both in writing and verbally, with the Pakistan government through diplomatic channels.

Bus hits mine in Sri Lanka

Thirty one persons died on the spot and 22 were injured when a Ceylon Transport Board bus hit a landmine in Mahamadhu in the Vavuniya district, according to informed sources. The bus was travelling from Kochikattu on the Horapatana road to Vavuniya when the incident occurred. The impact of the explosion is said to have blown the bus 50 feet high.

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V P Singh on Reliance loans

The Finance Minister, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, said that the loans given to companies connected with Reliance in the debenture case would be recalled if it was found that they were not being put to “proper” use. Singh told A G Kulkarni and others in reply to a spate of supplementaries in the Rajya Sabha during Question Hour that a four-member committee set up by the Reserve Bank of India was also looking into the “end use” of the loans given to the Reliance companies.

India-China talks

China’s recent deepest intrusion into Indian territory since the 1962 war came up at the seventh round of ongoing Sino-Indian talks, as officials completed a review of the eastern sector. India’s charge about last month’s intrusion into Sumdorong Chu valley area of Arunachal Pradesh came up on the opening day of the talks with discussion on who had intruded where and when.