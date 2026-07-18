Opinion 40 years ago, July 18, 1986: Reagan vows to help Pakistan
President Ronald Reagan has vowed to stand by in defence of Pakistan’s sovereignty even in the face of what he called “increasing Soviet pressures”.
President Ronald Reagan has vowed to stand by in defence of Pakistan’s sovereignty even in the face of what he called “increasing Soviet pressures”. Speaking at a White House banquet, he said America was determined to see the Soviet troops out of Afghanistan and applauded Pakistan’s role in the Afghan problem. He said the US understood and supported the aspirations of the people of Pakistan for greater prosperity and progress in a region free of tension and conflict. In this context he expressed support for improvement in Indo-Pakistan relations.
House tribute to Jagjivan Ram
Parliament adjourned without transacting regular business after paying glowing tributes to the late Jagjivan Ram, describing him as a formidable personality. The Speaker, Balram Jakhar, said that Jagjivan Ram was a father figure to the millions of depressed and backward classes in the country.
Lok Dal expulsion row
The Lok Dal general secretary, Ajit Singh assured agitated party workers that expulsion orders served on two of its leaders from UP — the former MP Rameshwar Singh and Rajendra Singh, MLA — would be revoked.
Three more join games boycott
Margaret Thatcher came under increasing pressure to levy sanctions against South Africa after more nations decided to boycott the Commonwealth Games. In Port Moresby, the Prime Minister, Paias Wingti, said that Papua New Guinea would not take part in the athletics competition scheduled to begin next week in Edinburgh because of Britain’s refusal to impose sanctions.