Opinion 40 years ago, July 18, 1986: Reagan vows to help Pakistan

President Ronald Reagan has vowed to stand by in defence of Pakistan’s sovereignty even in the face of what he called “increasing Soviet pressures”.

40 Years Ago, Ronald Reagan, Pakistan’s sovereignty, House tribute to Jagjivan Ram, Jagjivan Ram, Lok Dal expulsion row, boycott the Commonwealth Games, Commonwealth Games, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairsSpeaking at a White House banquet, he said America was determined to see the Soviet troops out of Afghanistan and applauded Pakistan’s role in the Afghan problem. (Archive)
By: Editorial
2 min readJul 18, 2026 06:31 AM IST First published on: Jul 18, 2026 at 06:31 AM IST

President Ronald Reagan has vowed to stand by in defence of Pakistan’s sovereignty even in the face of what he called “increasing Soviet pressures”. Speaking at a White House banquet, he said America was determined to see the Soviet troops out of Afghanistan and applauded Pakistan’s role in the Afghan problem. He said the US understood and supported the aspirations of the people of Pakistan for greater prosperity and progress in a region free of tension and conflict. In this context he expressed support for improvement in Indo-Pakistan relations.

House tribute to Jagjivan Ram

Parliament adjourned without transacting regular business after paying glowing tributes to the late Jagjivan Ram, describing him as a formidable personality. The Speaker, Balram Jakhar, said that Jagjivan Ram was a father figure to the millions of depressed and backward classes in the country.

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Lok Dal expulsion row

The Lok Dal general secretary, Ajit Singh assured agitated party workers that expulsion orders served on two of its leaders from UP — the former MP Rameshwar Singh and Rajendra Singh, MLA — would be revoked.

Three more join games boycott

Margaret Thatcher came under increasing pressure to levy sanctions against South Africa after more nations decided to boycott the Commonwealth Games. In Port Moresby, the Prime Minister, Paias Wingti, said that Papua New Guinea would not take part in the athletics competition scheduled to begin next week in Edinburgh because of Britain’s refusal to impose sanctions.

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