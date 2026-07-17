The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, said that the Government “is ready” with a Bill for a voluntary uniform civil code. Disclosing this during his meeting with the leaders of opposition parties on the eve of Parliament’s monsoon session, the Prime Minister, however, did not give any further details about the proposed legislation. Nor did he say whether the Bill would be introduced during the monsoon session.

China rejects intrusion charge

China rejected as “unjustified” a strong Indian protest over an intrusion by Chinese frontier personnel into Indian territory in the in the Sumdorong river valley area in the eastern sector last month. “This area has always been in Chinese territory. It is not only well known internationally but also located on the Chinese side of the line of actual control,” a foreign ministry spokesman said.

Sri Lanka to reframe proposal

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The Sri Lankan government agreed to reformulate some of the proposals with regard to the vexed issue of land settlement following talks between a Tamil United Liberation Front (TULF) delegation and the Lands MinisterGamini Dissanayake. TULF secretary-general A Amirthalingam, said they discussed with Dissanayake the provisions contained in annexure “C” of the government proposals on land settlement for resolving the ethnic problem.

No bomb in Pakistan, says US

The US insists Pakistan does not have the bomb. Notwithstanding Soviet allegations to the contrary, despite recent American newspaper reports, and despite the refusal of US administration spokesmen to comment on a US newspaper report that stated CIA sources had claimed that Pakistan is very close to possessing a bomb, if it does not have one already. The officials refused to comment on a section of the same report saying Pakistan had enriched uranium at its Kahuta plant in excess of the 5 per cent ceiling, set in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan as a condition for continuing the $3.2 billion aid package.