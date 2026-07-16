India is to raise the issue of a border intrusion by about 40 Chinese nearly 7 km south of the McMahon Line in the eastern sector last month at the seventh round of official-level talks beginning in Beijing on July 21. A senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs said the intrusion had taken place in the Kameng division of Arunachal Pradesh in the vicinity of the Sumdorong Chu Valley.

Aid from West Germany

India is expected to receive development assistance of nearly DM 500 million (about Rs 287 crore) from West Germany. For the first time in seven years, Bonn will raise its financial assistance to the largest recipient of its development aid by 10 per cent as announced by Chancellor Helmut Kohl during his visit to New Delhi last April.

Hurdles in Colombo talks

Advertisement

The Political Parties Conference, convened by Sri Lankan President J R Jayewardene to consider the government proposals to resolve the ethnic problem, ran into rough weather with one of the Tamil parties insisting that the conference take up the “fundamental demands” of the Tamil community first before going into the proposals. All-Ceylon Tamil Congress leader Kumar Ponnambalam questioned the wisdom of the conference setting up five committees on the functions to be devolved to the proposed provincial councils.

Tonne of hashish seized

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized about a tonne of hashish worth about 3.8 million dollars in the international market from a farmhouse at Mehrauli in South Delhi. The hashish was concealed on the floor of the outhouse of a farm located at Gadaipur in Mehrauli.