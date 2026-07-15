Terrorists are understood to have decided to observe a month-long “truce” in Punjab. The decision is believed to have been conveyed by the terrorist groups to the ruling as well as breakaway Akali leaderships through intermediaries. During June alone, terrorists had killed 117 persons in the troubled state. At present, three of four major terrorist groups are operating in Punjab, apparently without a unified command.

Total bandh immobilises Goa

A water pipeline was dynamited, markets and educational institutions remained closed and traffic came to a standstill as the one-day Goa Bandh called by Marathi-language protagonists ended peacefully. Even as former CM Shashikala Kakodkar was arrested along with her supporters outside the Assembly, Chief Minister Pratapsingh Rane warned that miscreants indulging in arson would be shot

India, Bangladesh to talk it out

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India and Bangladesh took note of mutual differences and resolved to sort out the outstanding issues by approaching them in a spirit of mutual understanding. The resolve was expressed in the speeches of President Zail Singh and the visiting Bangladesh President, Lt-Gen H M Ershad, at a banquet in New Delhi. Earlier, the Bangladesh leader had an hour-long meeting with Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi during which various outstanding bilateral issues were discussed. The progress achieved in SAARC since the last summit was reviewed by the leaders. They also discussed measures for effecting a consensus on the location of the proposed SAARC secretariat.

Five killed in Ahmedabad

Five persons were stabbed to death in Ahmedabad city, raising the toll in the current violence in the state to 58 in the last six days. Unconfirmed reports said at least 13 persons were killed in stabbings during the day. Two persons were stabbed to death in the Ambawadi locality and two on Satellite Road in Jodhpur Tekra. One person was knifed to death in the Bhudarpura area.