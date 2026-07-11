The Centre may appoint another commission to identify the areas to be transferred from Punjab to Haryana. (Archive)

The much-awaited transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab and areas in lieu of the city to Haryana on July 15 is once again being deferred at the request of the Punjab Chief Minister, Surjit Singh Barnala. The Centre may appoint another commission to identify the areas to be transferred from Punjab to Haryana.

Pakistan to make Chinese F-7s

Pakistan has decided to produce three prototypes of the Chinese F-7 interceptor aircraft upgraded with US engines, avionics and weaponry systems. This decision is understood to have been taken simultaneously with a $2 million contract to an American firm for the design study of the modified fighter. The three prototype fighter jets when completed will function like an upgraded MiG-21.