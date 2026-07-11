Opinion 40 years ago, July 11, 1986: Another panel on transfer likely
The much-awaited transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab and areas in lieu of the city to Haryana on July 15 is once again being deferred at the request of the Punjab Chief Minister, Surjit Singh Barnala.
The much-awaited transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab and areas in lieu of the city to Haryana on July 15 is once again being deferred at the request of the Punjab Chief Minister, Surjit Singh Barnala. The Centre may appoint another commission to identify the areas to be transferred from Punjab to Haryana.
Pakistan to make Chinese F-7s
Pakistan has decided to produce three prototypes of the Chinese F-7 interceptor aircraft upgraded with US engines, avionics and weaponry systems. This decision is understood to have been taken simultaneously with a $2 million contract to an American firm for the design study of the modified fighter. The three prototype fighter jets when completed will function like an upgraded MiG-21.
Ahmedabad death toll at 19
More areas of the walled city were brought under curfew and vigil by the security forces stepped up as the death toll in communal violence during the annual rath yatra procession rose to 19. Four bodies were recovered and four others succumbed to their injuries in city hospitals.
PM to meet Northeast CMs
The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, has convened a meeting of chief ministers of all northeastern states to assess the impact of the Mizo peace accord in the region and to consider measures for tackling insurgent groups operating in some parts of the region. The meeting, called at short notice, is expected to be attended by chief ministers and chief secretaries of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura besides Mizoram, to review developmental programmes.