Communal violence, which claimed 300 lives last year, raised its ugly head once again in the Dariapur-Shahpur areas of the walled city during the annual rath yatra procession, leaving 11 dead and nearly 80 injured. An indefinite curfew has been clamped on the areas. Official sources said the trouble began when the rath yatra procession passing through the Chandan Talavdi locality in the Dariapur area was subjected to heavy stone-throwing. The processionists had to divert their route.

C S Singh dead

The Union Petroleum Minister, Chandra Shekhar Singh, who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for liver cancer, died. He was 60. Singh, former CM of Bihar, was admitted to the AIIMS on June 30.

200 held as rally turns violent

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The police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse an unruly mob at a Haryana Sangharsh Samiti meeting. The agitators, who were mainly from the Lok Dal turned violent and set fire to a state transport bus, two jeeps and a furniture shop. The Express photographer Karter Singh’s car was also damaged. The police arrested 200 persons.

21 killed in Sri Lanka

Authorities clamped a curfew on the northeastern city of Trincomalee after 21 people were reported killed in two incidents. Residents of the port city said that six people, believed to be members of the same Tamil family, were killed.