The Centre and the chief of the Mizo National Front, Laldenga, signed a memorandum of settlement, bringing to an end 20 years of insurgency in the strategic border territory. The memorandum was signed by Laldenga on behalf of the MNF, and the Union home secretary, R D Pradhan, and the chief secretary to the Mizoram government, Lalkhama, on behalf of the government.

Barnala ministry averts crisis

A massive crisis in the ruling Akali Dal (L) in Punjab in the wake of the ministry expansion was averted at midnight following the withdrawal of resignations by four ministers. The high drama began with a joint statement by four ministers, “We are ready for any sacrifice to keep the party united.”

38 killed in Sri Lanka violence

Advertisement

Thirty-eight people, including 20 from the security forces, were killed in Sri Lanka during the last 24 hours. Over 20 persons were killed in intermittent clashes between two Tamil militant groups, PLOTE and TELO, reports from Jaffna said.

Pay panel bonanza for staff

A drastic reduction in the number of pay scales from 153 to 36, a new scheme for compensation against price rise and a hike in the quantum of house rent allowance will cost an additional Rs 1,280 crore per annum, as per the recommendations of the Fourth Pay Commission, presented to the government. The lowest basic pay in government has been recommended at Rs 750 per month for an unskilled worker and the highest at Rs 9,000 a month. A pay range has been recommended for the three service chiefs and the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.