The Delhi High Court rejected the plea of Kehar Singh and Balbir Singh, convicts in the Indira Gandhi murder case, to quash the death sentence. Justice R N Aggarwal and Justice Malik Sharif-ud-Din agreed in their order in the writ petition that the additional district judge did not conform to the rules of the CrPC while sentencing the convicts to death, but the High Court did not give a ruling on the basis of these omissions.

The ruling Akali Dal shelved its plan to drive the militants out of the Golden Temple complex using physical force following a directive from the Centre. The directive came after the first attempt to “liberate” the complex from the followers of the Damdami Taksal and the All-India Sikh Students’ Federation on January 19 ended in a fiasco.