The US space shuttle, Challenger, carrying seven astronauts, including a woman schoolteacher, exploded shortly after takeoff, Space Agency officials said. The officials said it was feared that all on board the shuttle vehicle had been killed. Mission control said the space vehicle exploded and pieces came down in the water about 14 km downrange from the launch site. Rescue ships went to the scene. The explosion occurred four minutes into the flight after what appeared to be a flawless launch.

Threat to kill diplomat

Sikh extremists have threatened to assassinate a senior diplomat at the Indian High Commission in London. At the same time, it was disclosed that a hired assassin who allegedly shot dead a leading Sikh moderate last week, had tried to strike again. General security measures for about 60 Indian diplomats in London have been stepped up following information that extremists may try “something spectacular” against the High Commission and members of its staff.

Gorbachev to visit India

The Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, is paying an official visit to India towards the end of March, according to well-placed sources. While the exact dates are to be announced by the two governments in the course of the next few days, indications are that Gorbachev’s visit will last four or five days during which he will have extensive talks with the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi on a range of issues. The Prime Minister has already met Gorbachev on two previous occasions.

Surprise shower in Delhi

An unexpected shower towards late evening sent Delhiites rushing for their raincoats and heavy woollens. According to the weather office, the rain was a result of low pressure formations all over southwest Rajasthan. More rain has been predicted in the days to come.