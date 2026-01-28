A stormy joint meeting of the ruling Akali Dal (L) legislature party, MPs and district party presidents described Damdami Taksal’s “Sarbat Khalsa” and connected happenings in the Golden Temple complex as “part of a big conspiracy to destroy the Sikh panth.” The meeting called upon every Sikh to fight such “anti-panthic forces”. It was suggested at the meeting that a campaign should be launched to collect about 2 lakh Sikhs from all over the world for an SPGC-sponsored “Sarbat Khalsa”.

UP ‘rasta roko’ stir

The Lok Dal has given a call for “rasta roko” in Uttar Pradesh to demand remunerative sugarcane prices for farmers. Announcing this to newsmen in New Delhi, the Lok Dal MP, Virendra Verma, said rail movement would, however, not be disrupted. The Lok Dal had organised a weeklong agitation beginning on January 1 on the same issue, but it was confined to western Uttar Pradesh.

Thatcher in survival mode

The British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, fighting for her political survival over the Westland crisis, admitted to Parliament that her government had mishandled aspects of the affairs but she denied any wrongdoing. She said she deeply regretted the manner in which a government document central to the crisis surrounding Britain’s ailing Westland helicopter firm had been leaked. The questions facing her were: Was she involved in authorising Mayhew’s letter to Heseltine? When did she first learn of her officials’ involvement in the leak? Why did she institute an inquiry if she had prior knowledge of the facts?

Australia crashes out

Australia crashed to their worst defeat yet in one-day cricket in Adelaide when they were bowled out by New Zealand for only 70 runs. New Zealand earlier had scored 276 for seven off their 50 overs, giving them victory by a massive 206 runs.