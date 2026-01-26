The transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab on Republic Day has been deferred as the Mathew Commission has been unable to identify Hindi speaking villages in Punjab that should be transferred to Haryana in lieu of Chandigarh. The commission said Hindi-speaking villages claimed by Haryana from Fazilka and Abohar areas could not be recommended for transfer by ignoring the criterion of contiguity and by interpreting the criterion of contiguity in the manner advocated by Haryana. Sources said government would ensure there is no slackening.

Scattered violence in Punjab

In a series of incidents in Punjab, two Punjab police personnel were deprived of their service revolvers, a state-owned bus was set on fire and two shopkeepers were looted in five different incidents at different places in the state, official reports received in Chandigarh said.

Republic Day chief guests

The Prime Minister of Greece, A G Papandreou, who arrived in New Delhi on a four-day official visit, was given a warm welcome by the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, and his cabinet colleagues. At a dinner hosted by Gandhi, both the Prime Ministers pledged to work together to promote international peace and forge closer ties. Papandreou, who is accompanied by his wife, Margaret Papandreou, will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

Tribunal for water dispute

The government has constituted a tribunal to decide the water dispute between Punjab and Haryana. The tribunal has been asked to submit its report within six months. It will be headed by Justice V Balakrishna Eradi, a sitting Supreme Court judge.