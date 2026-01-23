All three accused — Satwant Singh, Balbir Singh, and Kehar Singh — in the Indira Gandhi murder case were sentenced to death by additional district and sessions judge Mahesh Chandra. The sentence was pronounced in a makeshift courtroom in Tihar Jail. Satwant Singh, the 22-year-old Delhi Armed Police constable on duty at the PM’s house, who had fired on Indira Gandhi, was in addition sentenced to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment for causing grievous hurt (attempt to murder) to ASI Rameshwar Dayal.

Ahmedabad violence

Communal violence erupted anew in Ahmedabad after a lull of over 10 days, leaving at least four persons dead and 10 injured in a spate of stabbing and arson in far-removed places in the city. An indefinite curfew was reimposed in the communally sensitive areas of Kalupur and Dariapur. The trouble sparked off following the murder of a person who was coming out of the metropolitan court complex in Gheekanta.

Devi Lal arrested

The four-party Haryana Sangharsh Samiti chief, Devi Lal, was among about 500 opposition workers and leaders arrested on the eve of the “rasta roko” stir and the one-day bandh in Chandigarh. The call for agitation has been jointly given by the Lok Dal, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress (S) and the Janata Party, to protest against the alleged injustice done to Haryana under the Punjab accord.

Assam ex-CM’s relatives killed

In one of the worst incidents of post-election violence, a mother and daughter described as relatives of former chief minister Hiteshwar Saikia were killed in an armed attack in Guwahati. The leader of the Congress-I legislature party, Golak Rajbonshi, said that there had been a series of attacks on party supporters and workers since the election. He said that he had received written complaints that Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) supporters were involved in many cases.