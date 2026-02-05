The Assam Chief Minister, Prafulla Mahanta, urged Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi that the construction of the border fence with Bangladesh should be taken up immediately to check infiltration. Mahanta also said it was essential to increase the number of check-posts along the international border and to raise the number of Border Security Force battalions deployed for intensive patrolling.

Petroleum price hike opposed

In a significant move, several senior Congress (I) leaders, including the working president, Kamlapati Tripathi, came out openly in protest against the government’s recent decision to increase the prices of petroleum products. The first to rise in protest was the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism, H K L Bhagat. In an unusual manner, unheard of during Indira Gandhi’s time, the cabinet minister issued a statement warning the government that the steep rise would lead to hardship.

Changes to DTC coupons

The Delhi Transport Corporation will stop selling and accepting 10- and five-paise coupons from March 1. According to DTC officials, a decision to this effect was taken following the revision of fares. Since the fares have been hiked to 50 paise, Re 1, Rs 1.50 and Rs 2, there will be no more need of these coupons.

Israel releases Libyan plane

A Libyan plane carrying Syria’s number two party official that was intercepted by Israeli jets and forced to land in northern Israel was given permission to take off again, the Israeli supreme command said. Reports said the plane, a small jet, was flying from Libya to Syria when it was intercepted over the Mediterranean. There was no immediate Israeli confirmation about who was on the plane.