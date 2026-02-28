The PM was replying to a three-day debate on the motion of thanks to the President for his address to the joint session of Parliament. “We are in touch with the Sri Lankan government,” he said.

The Sri Lankan government has come forward with a “new paper” (set of proposals) to find a solution to the ethnic problem, Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi told the Lok Sabha. Gandhi expressed the hope that this would be “a move forward”. The PM was replying to a three-day debate on the motion of thanks to the President for his address to the joint session of Parliament. “We are in touch with the Sri Lankan government,” he said.

Last-minute plea by MPs

Congress (I) MPs who have been overwhelmingly opposing the Muslim Women’s Bill are now set to make a last-minute plea to Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, to leave the controversial Bill to the joint select panel. Over 100 MPs, mostly from the vast Hindi region, have made this suggestion during their meetings with the Law Minister, A K Sen, the Home Minister, S B Chavan, and the Parliamentary Minister, H K L Bhagat.