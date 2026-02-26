Ferdinand E Marcos, besieged by a “people’s power” uprising and military revolt, resigned and fled the presidential palace from which he had governed the Philippines for 20 years, US officials announced. Thousands of Filipinos celebrated wildly outside the Malacanang Palace as the United States government announced that Marcos had resigned, making Corazon Aquino President of the Philippines. “You’re hearing the start of the rebirth of democracy,” a radio announcer boomed over the sounds of jubilation from demonstrators.

Muslim Women Bill introduced

The government introduced the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Bill, 1986, in the Lok Sabha amidst strong objections from several opposition parties. The Opposition described the Bill as a shameful betrayal of Muslim women and said it went against the secular character of the country. Opposition leaders alleged that the ruling party had panicked after being defeated in some by-elections and had eventually given in to the demands of Muslim fundamentalists.

Home Ministry alert

On the eve of the Opposition-backed bandh, the Home Ministry alerted the states to carefully monitor the law-and-order situation, especially in light of the prevailing communal tension in different parts of the country. Advising the state government to take all necessary steps for the maintenance of peace, the Centre directed them to be particularly careful about the communal situation and to deal with anti-social elements firmly. The Centre also directed the Railway administration to ensure the smooth running of trains and avoid any inconvenience to the public, particularly with regard to long-distance trains.

J&K to ban Jamaat-e-Islami

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to ban the Jamaat-e-Islami, highly placed official sources said. This followed confirmed intelligence reports that the Jamaat was responsible for the recent trouble in the Kashmir Valley. According to the sources, the proposal for banning the Jamaat was prepared by the state Home Department. It is likely to come before the Cabinet in the next two days for a final decision. The Jammu and Kashmir government is sending a detailed report to the Union Home Ministry about the damage suffered due to the violence of the past seven days.