President Ronald Reagan has asked President Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines to step down and allow a peaceful transition of power to a new government. For the first time, the US President has stated that attempts to continue the present regime through bloodshed are futile and has asked Marcos to resign even as the latter declared a state of emergency. President Marcos called on all civilians loyal to him to come to the palace with guns and defend him.

Indira Gandhi murder case

The Delhi High Court admitted appeals moved by Satwant Singh, Kehar Singh, and Balbir Singh, challenging their convictions and death sentences awarded by a sessions court for the murder of Indira Gandhi. A division bench comprising Justice R N Aggarwal and Justice Malik Sharif-ud-Din directed that the appeals be heard along with the murder references made to the high court by the special trial judge, Mahesh Chandra, for confirmation of the death penalties.

Fake encounters in Punjab

Advertisement

Accusing the law enforcement agencies in Punjab, including the paramilitary forces, of indulging in terrorism and lawlessness, the Bains Committee has in its final report recommended that some of the officers mentioned in “fake encounters” should not be retained in the police force. The four-member committee, headed by Justice Ajit Singh Bains (retired), was unanimous in its recommendations submitted to the government in the last week of January.

Terrorists loot armoury

Terrorists looted an armoury of the Railway Police and robbed a businessman in Amritsar district in the last 24 hours while the Punjab government announced a new scheme to combat terrorism. Four armed terrorists donning police uniforms and wielding Sten guns took the home guards by surprise and carried away 16 rifles and about 457 rounds of ammunition.