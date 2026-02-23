In spite of the indefinite curfew in Srinagar, Anantnag, and Sopore, the situation continued to be explosive in the Kashmir valley. There was no relaxation of the curfew for the third day. Reports of attempts to burn religious places and attacks on houses in the villages of Anantnag, Pulwama and Sopore were reported, but the divisional commissioner G O Lone denied any fresh incidents of violence.

Indian embassy attacked

Leftist guerrillas set off at least 20 bombs around Lima, hitting targets which included the Indian embassy and six other missions and offices of President Alan Garcia’s Aprista party, police said. A spokesperson for the civil guard said there were no injuries reported on the synchronised attacks. Police has also arrested “various” people in connection with the violence which came on the eve of the birthday of Aprista party founder Victor Raul Haya de la Torre.

DU teachers’ strike

Advertisement

The Delhi University Teachers Association called off their 75-day-old strike. All the Delhi University colleges will reopen from next week, while the non-collegiate women’s educational board centres and the school of correspondence will start functioning again from Sunday. The decision to call off the strike was taken at a general body meeting of DUTA, following the recommendation of the DUTA executive. The resolution calling off the strike emphasised the decision of the teachers to extend “full cooperation” to the students to make up for the lost teaching time.

Calcutta violence

The situation at College Street, Kalabagan and adjoining areas in central Calcutta, the scene of arson and violence, remained tense but peaceful. The Border Security Force, Eastern Frontier Rifles and the police are maintaining round-the-clock vigil and patrolling. It was the same in other parts of the city. No incident was reported from the districts.