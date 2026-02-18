The government has decided to refer the entire question of judicial reforms to the Law Commission. A decision in this regard was taken by the Political Affairs Committee of the Cabinet, presided over by the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi. The Law Commission has been asked to take up this matter on priority basis and submit its report as early as possible.

Indian boats attacked

An Indian fishing boat was burnt and two other boats were partially damaged in attacks by Sri Lankan naval boats, well within Indian waters off the Rameswaram coast. One of the fishermen, whose boat was burnt when the naval boats fired at its diesel tank but who managed to escape after being manhandled by the Sri Lankan navy men, told UNI that the three boats were fishing in Sangu Kadal when they were confronted by a Sri Lankan naval ship.

Chavan plays peacemaker

The Union Home Minister, S B Chavan, has called a meeting in Delhi of Surjit Singh Barnala and Bhajan Lal to sort out the territorial dispute between Punjab and Haryana. Chavan, according to informed sources, is expected to ask the two chief ministers to resolve the dispute through mutual discussion rather than through another commission as suggested by the Mathew Commission for the identification and transfer of Punjab’s Hindi speaking areas to Haryana in lieu of Chandigarh.

Sehore violence continues

Violence claimed four more lives in curfew-bound Sehore town, taking the toll in the incidents to eight. Reports said that after a peaceful night, rival groups tore through curfew regulations and created terror in several localities, burning shops and houses and clashing with each other, even as additional police reinforcements reached the town, about 35 km from here. The curfew, imposed for 24 hours, has been extended for another 24 hours in view of the continuing violence.