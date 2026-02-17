The 30-member Janata Party ministry headed by Ramakrishna Hegde swung back to power in Karnataka after five days of political turmoil unleashed by the Chief Minister’s surprise resignation. Hegde and all of his ministry, which went out of office on February 13, were sworn in by the Governor, A N Banerji at a simple function ar Raj Bhavan. This followed the unanimous re-election of Hegde as leader of the Janata legislature party.

Sarbat Khalsa’s orders

A massive Sarbat Khalsa on Sunday annulled the decisions of a-convention sponsored by the Damdami Taksal and the All India Sikh Students Federation at the Akal Takht on January 26. It ordered the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC ) and the Akali Dal to end the “unlawful interference” by militants in the Golden Temple complex and restore the religious decorum “violated by them”.

India-Pak on N-plants

Advertisement

India and Pakistan will soon sign an agreement for not attacking each other’s nuclear installations, according to the Indian ambassador, S K Singh. The text of the agreement had already been finalised during the talks between the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi and the Pakistan President, Zia-ul-Haq, when the latter visited New Delhi recently. Speaking at a reception hosted in his honour at the Karachi Press Club, Singh also disclosed that certain drafting exercises were going on in connection with the Indian proposal for a treaty of peace and friendship and the Pakistani proposal for a no-war pact.

PM on Indian Navy

Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi said that the responsibilities of the Indian Navy had increased greatly in view of the big power rivalry and “outside presence” in the Indian Ocean. He paid handsome tributes to the Navy’s role in defending the country’s sea frontiers.