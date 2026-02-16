New Delhi was quiet under a strict curfew but there were signs of tension in several areas. The police said they had made 180 arrests, raising the number of people taken into custody in connection with the violence to 260. The curfew was clamped after mobs protesting against the opening of a place of worship in Faizabad went on the rampage, stoning police and buses and forcing shops to close.

Barnala on extremists

Punjab ChiEF Minister Surjit Singh Barnala warned that his government would not hesitate to take “some very harsh steps” against extremists who he said had declared a war against the state. The CM said a “wounded and bleeding Punjab” had been bequeathed to him by the previous government.

Violence in municipal election

Elections to the Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad were held amidst widespread impersonation of voters and violence. The election was marred by booth capturing, and in two places the police fired in the air to disperse warring groups of workers. In two different incidents, bombs were hurled by TDP workers injuring five persons. Over 65 per cent of 15.16 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the election held after a lapse of 22 years on a directive from the AP High Court.

Hegde’s dilemma

The leadership of th­­e Karnataka Janata legislature party is likely to be thrust once again on Ramakrishna Hegde despite his reluctance. Hegde, in a final bid to convince his party men, decided to stay away from the meeting of the legislature party in Bangalore. State party president Chandra Shekhar said the central leadership would not issue any directive to the MLAs.