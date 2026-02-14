Just over an hour before the Raj Bhavan communique announcing the acceptance of the resignation was issued, Banerji had said that he was doing nothing unconstitutional in deferring his decision on the resignation.

The Governor, A N Banerji, accepted the resignation of the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Ramakrishna Hegde, under dramatic circumstances. Just over an hour before the Raj Bhavan communique announcing the acceptance of the resignation was issued, Banerji had said that he was doing nothing unconstitutional in deferring his decision on the resignation. He said his deferral was based on the “common courtesy”of hearing Hegde out.

PAC reviews Punjab

The Political Affairs Committee of the Cabinet met with the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, to review the Punjab situation. The situation in Punjab is alarming. Amid bloodshed, the All-India Sikh Students’ Federation and Damdami Taksal activists have consolidated their position within the Golden Temple complex.