Opinion 40 years ago, February 14, 1986: Hegde’s resignation accepted
The Governor, A N Banerji, accepted the resignation of the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Ramakrishna Hegde, under dramatic circumstances. Just over an hour before the Raj Bhavan communique announcing the acceptance of the resignation was issued, Banerji had said that he was doing nothing unconstitutional in deferring his decision on the resignation. He said his deferral was based on the “common courtesy”of hearing Hegde out.
PAC reviews Punjab
The Political Affairs Committee of the Cabinet met with the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, to review the Punjab situation. The situation in Punjab is alarming. Amid bloodshed, the All-India Sikh Students’ Federation and Damdami Taksal activists have consolidated their position within the Golden Temple complex.
Hospital neglect
The casualty and emergency services of the Moolchand Khairati Ram Hospital off Ring Road in South Delhi insisted on an assurance of payment before they attended to unidentified victims of a road accident. One of the victims, however, died before the doctors provided any medical aid. An Indian Express reporter and three other persons learnt this bitter truth at the cost of a human life. Another was saved only after a lot of mediation with the Moolchand Hospital casualty and emergency services.
Rise in bank fraud
Over 10,000 cases of bank frauds involving a staggering amount of Rs 150 crore have been reported by 28 public sector banks to the Reserve Bank of India in the last five years. On an average, about 10 cases are being reported to investigative agencies including the police, the Crime Investigation Department, and the Central Bureau of Investigation. The shocking increase has created alarm in the department of banking.